Our neighbors have COVID. They are quarantined in their home and have had oxygen brought to them. They are scared. They text me that they’ve never been so sick. They tell me to be careful. We have set up a system where they will put their front lights on or text me if they need a rescue person to come to them.
They supported our new Republican representative to the Maine House, who ran a campaign based on his belief that a mask mandate infringes on our freedoms. He ran a campaign saying that all schools and businesses should open up and not require masks.
How will he support his constituents, who are so sick? They supported him.
We all want the state opened. There is one simple thing we can all do to make that happen: We can each wear a mask when in public.
Pray for my neighbors and the many others who are sick with COVID in our state.
Mary Dunn
Whitefield
