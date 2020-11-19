Shame on the City Council. After a year since seeking designation of much of Munjoy Hill as a historic district – critical if the reckless development of this neighborhood is ever to be checked – the Portland City Council on Monday collapsed in the wake of influence by developers, laughing as councilors voted to postpone a decision on a matter important to their constituents until at least February, and perhaps much longer.
Munjoy Hill has become a piggy bank for developers, and if they’re not restrained this still-wonderful neighborhood will be sacrificed to expensive high-rise condos. The reason given for the postponement was there was not enough information. Ridiculous. The council received sign-offs, analysis and advice on a request made a year ago. The real reason? Fear by developers, and their council allies, that this current council, correctly, was likely to grant the designation, and that a brand-new council was not.
There currently are 11 other historic districts in Portland. Munjoy Hill should be allowed the same protection from those seeking a quick dollar. The council should reverse its vote at its next meeting.
Michael Petit and Pamela Day
Portland
