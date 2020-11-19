Joe Biden’s victory was not due to him. He stayed in the basement five days a week. The media did his work for him.

NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN – all anti-Trump coverage 24/7. All newspapers – large and small – including USA Today and the beloved Press Herald – as liberal and leftist as you can get – all anti-Trump 24/7.

Despite the ganging up on President Trump, he garnered over 73 million votes – that’s over one fifth of our country’s population!

Despite all of this negative media coverage, he still almost won the election!

Please see that reality!

Ed Reagan
Portland

