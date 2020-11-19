Joe Biden’s victory was not due to him. He stayed in the basement five days a week. The media did his work for him.
NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN – all anti-Trump coverage 24/7. All newspapers – large and small – including USA Today and the beloved Press Herald – as liberal and leftist as you can get – all anti-Trump 24/7.
Despite the ganging up on President Trump, he garnered over 73 million votes – that’s over one fifth of our country’s population!
Despite all of this negative media coverage, he still almost won the election!
Please see that reality!
Ed Reagan
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Nov. 19
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: Nov. 19
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: Nov. 19
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Damian C. Erickson
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Welzel and Godbout of the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club are recipients of the Presidential Volunteer Service Awards
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.