I’m encouraged to read that “cracks” are developing in the Republican support for the president’s “attack” on the election (Nov. 12). They’re not “cracks” – they are very welcome realizations. Moreover, it’s not an “attack” – it’s a tantrum. In terms of national security – a dangerous one.
I say: Kudos to Sens. James Lankford, Lindsey Graham, Chuck Grassley and Susan Collins (and certainly others to follow readily) for mustering the chutzpah to step away – and step up. True patriots and weary Americans are turning toward the light emanating from a new dawning in America. It’s a new day for reconciliation and renewal. Hope and healing.
I’m old enough, grateful for – and happy to be able to remember when the late Maya Angelou gave a rousing speech during another inauguration using the metaphor of the dawning of a new day. I recall her last two words, which said it all. Should this letter be selected to reach readers, may I also say to all – “Good morning!”
Buddy Doyle
Gardiner
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Resistance on the part of Republican officials is welcome
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Nov. 17
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Community News
Births
-
Community News
Events
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.