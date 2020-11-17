I’m encouraged to read that “cracks” are developing in the Republican support for the president’s “attack” on the election (Nov. 12). They’re not “cracks” – they are very welcome realizations. Moreover, it’s not an “attack” – it’s a tantrum. In terms of national security – a dangerous one.

I say: Kudos to Sens. James Lankford, Lindsey Graham, Chuck Grassley and Susan Collins (and certainly others to follow readily) for mustering the chutzpah to step away – and step up. True patriots and weary Americans are turning toward the light emanating from a new dawning in America. It’s a new day for reconciliation and renewal. Hope and healing.

I’m old enough, grateful for – and happy to be able to remember when the late Maya Angelou gave a rousing speech during another inauguration using the metaphor of the dawning of a new day. I recall her last two words, which said it all. Should this letter be selected to reach readers, may I also say to all – “Good morning!”

Buddy Doyle

Gardiner

