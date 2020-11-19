Music

Nov. 28

Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection Online Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Saco River Theatre, Buxton. Free, donations appreciated. Visit ericabrownonline.com/schedule/ for details.

Dec. 3

Virtual Concert: Student Jazz Ensemble, USM School of Music, 8-10 p.m. Free, reservations required at usm.maine.edu/music/virtual-concert-jazz-ensemble.

Dec. 4

2020 Winter Gala, USM School of Music, 5:30-8 p.m., virtual concert. $50. Visit usm.maine.edu/music/2020-winter-gala for more information and tickets.

Dec. 5

Virtual Concert: The USM Composers Ensemble Showcase, USM School of Music, 8-9:30 p.m. Free, but reservations required at usm.maine.edu/music/virtual-concert-usm-composers-ensemble-showcase.

Dec. 6

Virtual Concert: USM Vocal Jazz Ensemble, USM School of Music, 8-9:30 p.m. Free, but reservations required at usm.maine.edu/music/virtual-concert-usm-vocal-jazz-ensemble.

Art

10″ x 10″ Show, exhibit by members of Bridgton Art Guild, open now through Dec. 2 at Gallery 302, 12 Main St. Art works include oil paintings, watercolors, prints, photographs, pottery, jewelry, stained glass, works in wood and fabric art. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com for more information.

