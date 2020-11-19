Craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Gorham White Rock Grange 380, Wilson Road, Gorham. Masks required and CDC guidelines will be followed. required. Call 892-1875 for more details.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., White Rock Friendship Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Crafters, white elephant table and baked goods. Masks required and CDC guidelines will be followed.

Pre-order fair – Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., First Congregational Church of Buxton (Tory Hill Meetinghouse) Parish House, Route 4A, Buxton. Order form found on the church’s Facebook page or call 929-4552. Items include wreaths, fudge, pies, cookies and mini breads. Welcome baskets will be auctioned. When picking up orders, pre-ordered hot lunch will be available with fish chowder, macaroni & cheese, homemade rolls and cookie.

