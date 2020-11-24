WESTBROOK – It is with profound sadness we share, our beloved Molly Rae Kershner passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Molly was born March 16, 1954 in Pottstown, Pa.She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law Joel and Kaitlin Kershner and her granddaughters Emma and Ava Kershner of Boston, Mass.; her sister and brother-in-law Patty and Barry Glynn of South Berwick, her nephew Evan Glynn, his wife Angela and their children Amelia and Reed of York; her brother and sister-in-law Ben and Dean Reed and their children Lauren and Jimmy of South Thomaston; and her sister and brother-in-law Kate and Chad Shaw and their daughters Ellen, Claire and Gillian of Scarborough. Molly also leaves behind her very dear friend Roberta Lopps; and many beloved cousins and their families. She was predeceased by her father and mother Douglas and Beryl Reed.As we mourn our deep loss, let us remember the great times we had with Molly. She was a fun and lovely woman of many talents; she was an accomplished musician as a young woman, was passionate about cooking and enjoyed making elegant meals for her family and had a love for stylish clothes and would even sew her own pieces to wear.Above all, the most important thing to Molly was time spent with her family, whether it was the Thanksgiving traditions at the Reed family farm in Pennsylvania including playing charades, watching movies at home or going to rock concerts in the summer with her son Joel, she truly enjoyed that time and would often reminisce about all her fond memories.A memorial service will be held in the spring. For online condolences please visit http://www.mulryanfh.com.

