WESTBROOK – William Edward Kopacz of Westbrook passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, at the age of 80. He was born on Dec. 1, 1939, a son of Stanley and Evelyn Kopacz.

Bill graduated form Portland High School and served in the Army from 1960 to 1966. He retired from Maine Central Railroad in 1998. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sheila Kopacz; son Donald Kopacz and his partner Sherry Barter; sister Eleanor Mead and her husband Milton, brother in law Kenny Graham and his partner Wendy, sister in law Janice Wyman Graham; grandchildren, Lindsey Post, Bethany Kopacz Ruel and her husband Brandon, Colline Kopacz and Adam Kopacz; a great granddaughter McKenna Doherty; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Wally Kopacz, sister, Lillian Kopacz Norton, and brother-in-law, Wendell Graham.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their caring. A special thanks to Tee and Tee Driving Range for the kindness and caring; he missed you all this summer.

A period of visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 5:30-8 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine.

To express condolences or participate in Bill’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill’s name may be made to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

