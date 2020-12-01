PORTLAND – Lucretia Leo, 66, of Portland, passed away on Thursday Nov. 26, 2020 after a sudden and arduous battle with leukemia (AML) with her family by her side.

Born in Portland on September 18, 1954, she was a daughter of Michael J and Antionette (Minervino) Nappi.

She graduated from Portland High School the class of 1973. She went on to work as a sailmaker at Hard Sails in Portland’s Old Port making many friends along the way. Later began working in retail at Lewinsky’s on Congress Street with her sister Josephine for many years.

She left her job in retail to focus on raising her children, which would be one of her greatest accomplishments. Years later as her children became more independent, she joined her husband to oversee a property management team.

But her real home away from was her most recent occupation at Macs Treehouse and Shamrock Farms where she quickly moved into a supervisory role. She excelled at both her work and her true calling, a loyal friend and mother to all.

Lucretia had many interests. A brilliant cook, she enjoyed crafting and decorating, especially for the many, large holiday gatherings she would host. Family and traditions were very important to her.

She enjoyed shopping and had quite an eye for fashion. She was also a gifted seamstress often hand sewing costumes for her children and grandchildren.

She had a love for collecting, especially her Christopher Radko ornaments which adorned her perfect Christmas tree.

Her infamous dance moves to “Wipeout” was a spectacular sight to behold.

Lucretia was predeceased by parents and younger brothers, Albert and Samuel Nappi.

She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel F. Leo; her beloved children, Leslie Ann (Keites) Long, Daniel F. Leo Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, Bradley T. Keites and his wife Meghan, Elizabeth Leo and Melissa Leo.

Survived by brother, Michael J. Nappi Jr., and three sisters, Josephine Carter and her husband Mark, Lisa Nappi and Annette Nappi; her adoring grandchildren, Ashley, Ella, Mason, Quintyn, Warren, Payton, Paisley and Sophie and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. CDC guidelines of mask wearing and social distancing will be adhered to.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private funeral will be held on Friday. Burial in New Calvary Cemetery.

To share memories or to offer online condolences to the Leo family please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at the Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US Rte 1

Suite 250

Falmouth, ME 04105

