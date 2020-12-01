Carmen A. Belleville 1945 – 2020 BATH – Carmen A. Belleville, 75, of Bath, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was one of eight children from the late Roland and Jeanne Gagne Cloutier. A lifelong learner she graduated from St. Dominic’s High School in 1963 and went on to receive two degrees Magna Cum Laude: an Associate’s of Science in Business Administration in 1978 and a Bachelor of Arts in French in 1991. Carmen enjoyed a varied career including homemaker, tax preparer and was self-employed as a bookkeeper for individuals and small businesses. She was an avid reader in French and English, loved the arts including music, sculpture, photography and plays. She was proud of her grandchildren and cherished time spent with them. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Belleville, her sister Diane Farrand and her brothers Donald Cloutier and Marcel Cloutier. She is survived by one son, David Belleville and his wife Christelle of Yarmouth, one daughter, Tynan Becker and her husband Steven of Fairbanks, Alaska; two grandchildren, Celina Belleville and Corbin Becker; her siblings Norman Cloutier, Rolande Dalos, Richard Cloutier, Pauline Guimond A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date. To view Carmen’s guestbook or to leave an online condolence please visit, http://www.coastalcremationservices.com In keeping with Carmen’s heritage, the arts and her love for the French Language, donations in lieu of flowers maybe be made to the: Franco Language and Cultural Initiatives at the Franco Center 46 Cedar St. Lewiston, ME 04240

