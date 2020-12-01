BERWICK – Richard W. Currier, 92, passed away at Pinnacle Rehabilitation of North Berwick on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, after a brief illness.

Richard “Dick, Rit, Papa” was born on May 26, 1928, to John and Huldah (Bradbury) Currier; was brought up in South Danbury, N.H., where he was active in Blazing Star Grange No. 71 and was one of the youngest grange masters in the state at just 18 years old; and graduated from Franklin, N.H., High School and Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

Richard married Jean Nerden on June 4, 1950, and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage together until Jean’s passing in 2017. Richard and Jean started their lives together in Bristol, N.H., and moved to Berwick, Maine, in 1957. Richard retired as a machinist from Kidder Press/Heidelberg Harris Printing Co. in 1990. Richard and Jean enjoyed many years together gardening, going on bus trips with friends, and spending time with their grandchildren.

Richard was active in the Berwick community, serving as Boy Scout Troop #313 Committee Chairman, part-time Berwick police officer and chief from 1968 to 1972, member of the Historical Society, Library Committee, Voter Registration Committee, selectman, and the Berwick United Methodist Church. Richard was a longtime member of the Blazing Star Grange of Danbury, N.H., and master mason of the former Kearsarge Lodge #81 of New Hampshire.

Richard was predeceased by his wife, Jean, son, Richard J. Currier, son-in-law, Dennis P. Nadeau, and sister, Althea H. Barker.

He is survived by two daughters, Rev. Cynthia J. Nickerson of Epping and Linda M. Nadeau of Wells; grandchildren, Michelle (Bob) Jaques, Marc (Erin) Nickerson, Nathan Nadeau, Lainey Nadeau, Kelsey (Joe) Reed, Brooke (Lee) Frank, and Lorne (Morgan) Currier; sister, Jean (Henry) Amsden; sister-in-law, Betty Burdick; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Myley Mitchell, Joseph, Brooks and Adeline Reed, Addison and Annabelle Frank, and his dear grand-dog, Brinkley.

A graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Berwick, ME at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend wearing required face masks and while practicing social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in Richard’s name are appreciated to:

The Dennis Nadeau Boy Scout Memorial Scholarship, Troop #356, c/o Linda Nadeau, 27 Glen Circle, Wells, ME 04090, or the Berwick United Methodist Church, 37 School St., Berwick, ME 03901.

