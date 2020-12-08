See the lights
Buxton Recreation Director Nicole Welch has announced the town is holding a reverse light parade and would welcome your vehicle in the lineup.
No vehicle is too large or too small and all you need to do is have your decorated vehicle at the Buxton Town Hall by 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
Families and community members will drive through Buxton’s municipal complex to view the lights.
Creativity is highly encouraged and there will be a prize from Santa for the best decorated vehicle.
To register your vehicle for the event, contact Andrew Heick, recreation programmer, at [email protected] or call the Buxton Recreation Department at 929-8381.
