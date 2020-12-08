Free sand

Winter sand in a salt mixture is now available at the Public Works facility on Huston Road.

This is provided for Gorham residents only and no commercial use is permitted. Each household is allowed two, 5-gallon pails of winter sand per storm; larger loads are not allowed.

For more information, call public works at 892-9062.

Holiday safety tips

The Gorham Fire/Rescue Department urges extra caution this holiday season in a prepared message provided by Fire Inspector Chuck Jarrett.

“Our holiday wish is for all residents to have a merry, bright and safe holiday season,” the message says. “We encourage you to follow maintenance and decorating tips to prevent fires this season.”

• If you prefer natural to artificial, choose a tree with fresh, green needles that don’t fall off when touched and be sure to add water to the tree stand daily.

• Make sure any tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights and make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

• Use only lights that have the label of a recognized testing laboratory. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect and use, some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use but not both,

• Check all lights and replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

• Always turn off decoration lights before leaving home or going to bed.

• Never leave lit candles unattended.

• Dispose of natural trees after Christmas or when it is dry. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage or placed outside against the home.

• Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors make great gifts that can save lives.

By following these fire prevention tips, the risk of fire in the home is greatly reduced and you can enjoy a safe holiday season while helping the fire department’s holiday wish come true.

If there is a fire, call 911 even if you think it is out. A smoldering fire can reignite. Check out National Fire Protection Association’s fire safety tips and recommendations at nfpa.org.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 3 that the U.S. public debt was $27,414,107,838, 762.23.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: