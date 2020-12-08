HARPSWELL — Nomination papers for one seat on the Board of Selectmen and one director of Maine School Administrative District 75 are now available at the town clerk’s office. Both positions are three-year terms. Selectman David I. Chipman’s term is expiring along with school board member Frank Wright IV, whose term is also up at the end of the year.

Nomination papers are due Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the town clerk’s office, 263 Mountain Road. Municipal employees are willing to meet residents outside if someone is not comfortable going into the building due to COVID-19. To request an outdoor exchange and the number of signatures required, call 833-5771.

Elections will be held March 13, 2021, at the Harpswell Community School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

