Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  12/10  5 p.m.  Coastal Water Commission Meeting/Public Hearing

Fri.  12/11  9:30 a.m.  Cemetery Committee

Mon.  12/14  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting/Public Hearing

Tues.  12/15  6 p.m.  School Committee

Wed.  12/16  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  12/10  5 p.m.  Trails Subcommittee

Mon.  12/14  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  12/15  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  12/16  5 p.m.  Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  12/15  6 p.m.  Capital Improvement Committee

Thur.  12/17  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  12/17  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  12/14  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Tues.  12/15  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs

Wed.  12/16  3 p.m.  Town/School Finance Committees

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  12/10  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

Mon.  12/14  6 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission

Tues.  12/15  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  12/16  6 p.m.  Project Review Board

Thur.  12/17  7:30 a.m.  Active Living Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon.  12/14  6:30 p.m.  Solar Research Committee

Tues.  12/15  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Wed.  12/16  7 p.m.  Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  12/14  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Tues.  12/15  6 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  12/15  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Wed.  12/16  7 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  12/10  5 p.m.  School Building Committee

Thur.  12/10  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  12/10  7 p.m.  School Committee

Mon.  12/14  8:30 a.m.  School Finance Committee

Tues.  12/15  6 p.m.  Main Street Streetscape Public Hearing

Tues.  12/15  6:30 p.m.  Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee

Wed.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Thur.  12/17  6 p.m.  Board of Assessment Review

Thur.  12/17  7 p.m.  Town Council

