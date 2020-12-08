Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. Coastal Water Commission Meeting/Public Hearing

Fri. 12/11 9:30 a.m. Cemetery Committee

Mon. 12/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Meeting/Public Hearing

Tues. 12/15 6 p.m. School Committee

Wed. 12/16 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. Trails Subcommittee

Mon. 12/14 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 12/15 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 12/16 5 p.m. Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 12/15 6 p.m. Capital Improvement Committee

Thur. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Thur. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 12/14 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Tues. 12/15 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs

Wed. 12/16 3 p.m. Town/School Finance Committees

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 12/10 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission

Mon. 12/14 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission

Tues. 12/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 12/16 6 p.m. Project Review Board

Thur. 12/17 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon. 12/14 6:30 p.m. Solar Research Committee

Tues. 12/15 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Wed. 12/16 7 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 12/14 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Tues. 12/15 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Tues. 12/15 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Wed. 12/16 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. School Building Committee

Thur. 12/10 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 12/10 7 p.m. School Committee

Mon. 12/14 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee

Tues. 12/15 6 p.m. Main Street Streetscape Public Hearing

Tues. 12/15 6:30 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee

Wed. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee

Thur. 12/17 6 p.m. Board of Assessment Review

Thur. 12/17 7 p.m. Town Council

