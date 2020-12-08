Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. Coastal Water Commission Meeting/Public Hearing
Fri. 12/11 9:30 a.m. Cemetery Committee
Mon. 12/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Meeting/Public Hearing
Tues. 12/15 6 p.m. School Committee
Wed. 12/16 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. Trails Subcommittee
Mon. 12/14 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 12/15 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 12/16 5 p.m. Farmland Assessment Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 12/15 6 p.m. Capital Improvement Committee
Thur. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 12/14 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Tues. 12/15 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs
Wed. 12/16 3 p.m. Town/School Finance Committees
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 12/10 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission
Mon. 12/14 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission
Tues. 12/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 12/16 6 p.m. Project Review Board
Thur. 12/17 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Mon. 12/14 6:30 p.m. Solar Research Committee
Tues. 12/15 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Wed. 12/16 7 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 12/14 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Tues. 12/15 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 12/15 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Wed. 12/16 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 12/10 5 p.m. School Building Committee
Thur. 12/10 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 12/10 7 p.m. School Committee
Mon. 12/14 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee
Tues. 12/15 6 p.m. Main Street Streetscape Public Hearing
Tues. 12/15 6:30 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee
Wed. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee
Thur. 12/17 6 p.m. Board of Assessment Review
Thur. 12/17 7 p.m. Town Council
