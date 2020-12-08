Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues. 12/15 6 p.m. Recreation Commission

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 12/14 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee

Tues. 12/15 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board

Wed. 12/16 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 12/16 6:15 p.m. Appointment Committee

Wed. 12/16 7 p.m. Recreation Commission

Thur. 12/17 4:30 p.m. Sewer District

Thur. 12/17 6 p.m. Finance Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 12/14 8:30 a.m. Town Lands Commission

Mon. 12/14 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee

Tues. 12/15 4 p.m. Canine Management Task Force

Tues. 12/15 6 p.m. Technology/Communications Planning Task Force

Wed. 12/16 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 12/16 4:15 p.m. Recycling Committee

Wed. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 12/17 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 12/14 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Mon. 12/14 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water Board

Tues. 12/15 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: