Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 12/15 6 p.m. Recreation Commission
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 12/14 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee
Tues. 12/15 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Wed. 12/16 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 12/16 6:15 p.m. Appointment Committee
Wed. 12/16 7 p.m. Recreation Commission
Thur. 12/17 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Thur. 12/17 6 p.m. Finance Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 12/14 8:30 a.m. Town Lands Commission
Mon. 12/14 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee
Tues. 12/15 4 p.m. Canine Management Task Force
Tues. 12/15 6 p.m. Technology/Communications Planning Task Force
Wed. 12/16 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 12/16 4:15 p.m. Recycling Committee
Wed. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 12/17 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 12/14 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
Mon. 12/14 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water Board
Tues. 12/15 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Dec. 11-18
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Dec. 10-17
-
The Forecaster
Portland City Council chooses 2021 committee assignments
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 12 new deaths, 274 additional cases of COVID-19
-
Nation & World
The Latest: 90-year-old shop clerk is first in UK to get COVID-19 vaccine