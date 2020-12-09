I was deeply moved by the commentary “An immigrant and Thanksgiving” by Abdi Nor Iftin in the Nov. 27 Forecaster. His sharing of his feelings is one of the most beautiful expressions that I have read in a very long time. I felt my tears while reading.

There is no doubt Abdi has many questions. I would like to think people will answer his questions with the greatest integrity and equal his depth of feeling.

I thank you and I appreciate you, Abdi.

Joseph Ciarrocca

Brunswick

