SACO – Raymond L. Roney, 67, of Skyline Drive passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in Saco. He was born Sept. 22, 1953, in Plainville, N.J., the son of James and Priscilla Martinez Roney.

He attended local New Jersey schools and then served in the U.S. Navy. After his service to his country, he did deliveries and was a part-time musician. He enjoyed music, family and friends.

He is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Roney of Belgrade, a son, Christian Roney of Waterville; four brothers, John David Roney of Virginia, Bobbie Roney of Florida, Jamie Roney of Florida, and Richard Roney of New York; and seven grandchildren, Chanel, Drake, Jasmine, Catherine, Rafael, Aubrey, and Sophia.

Private family service will be held at a later date.

Dennett, Craig and Pate, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services.

Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com.

