NEW GLOUCESTER – Brian Lee Preble was born Jan. 1, 1942 in Portland to Harriet (Robertson) and James H. Preble. After a brief illness Brian passed away Dec. 7, 2020 with his family by his side at Maine Medical Center.Brian graduated from Pennell Institute in Gray. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force. Brian married the love of his life Patti on March 18, 1963 in Alaska. He came back to Maine and worked for his father’s company, then in 1969 he started his own successful company. Following retirement, he and Patti moved to Florida where he drove school bus and got his Florida realtor license.Brian enjoyed family gatherings, Nascar, snowmobiling, camping and his tablet, as he loved to keep up with everyone through social media. Brian was predeceased by his father James Preble, mother Harriet (Preble) Wilson, stepfather Maurice Wilson; sister Sharon Diran. Brian is survived by his wife Patricia (Davis) Preble of 57 years; his four children Debra (Jeff) Small, Jacquelyn (Walter) McGraw, Andrea (Harry) Segars, and James Preble IIl his brother Jeffrey Preble, his stepbrothers, Richard, Norman, Donald and Anthony Wilson; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Family will be holding a private funeralIn lieu of flowers, please make donations to the:New GloucesterFire and RescueTown of New Gloucester385 Intervale RoadNew Gloucester, ME 04260

