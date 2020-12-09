Shirley Ann Valore 1949 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of Shirley Valore, 71, of Brunswick. Shirley retired after 37-years at Shaw’s Supermarket in Brunswick and retired from L.L. Bean in Freeport. Shirley was well known throughout the community and seemed to run into someone she knew everywhere she travelled. Shirley was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sage Swingers square dancers and the Casco Bay Cloggers. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed both knitting and basket weaving and regularly attended the Maine State Music Theater productions. Shirley leaves behind her husband, Gregory Moulton; their children Michele, Robert, Matthew, and Miranda; her siblings; several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. A funeral service with family will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. Due to COVID restrictions, a live-stream for those who wish to witness will be accessible from Shirley’s Tribute Wall at http://www.brackettfh.com. The stream will become active 30 minutes prior to the service. A private interment will follow in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the: Maine State Music Theater

