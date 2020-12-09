BIDDEFORD – Therese R. Rousseau, 94, of Biddeford, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Huntington Sunrise in Kennebunk after a lengthy illness. She was born in Biddeford on Nov. 3, 1926, the daughter of Albert and Marie Anne (Morin) Allie. She attended St. Andre’s School and was a graduate of St. Andre’s High School in the class of 1944.On August 3. 1946 she married Paul R. Rousseau at St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford. The memories started building from day one. Therese and Paul started in business together in 1958. Besides taking care of their four children, Therese managed a fledgling insurance agency. Paul was out all day and evenings, meeting with people and Therese managed the paperwork and the kids. She was very active in the agency into her sixties.Therese and Paul were residents of Florida for many years but continued to spend summers with family in Maine. They also loved to travel and would take annual trips to many corners of our planet.Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Paul; a grandson Jason Lambert; four brothers, Leo Paul, Lionel, Robert and Raymond Allie and two sisters, Irene Verrier and Rita Poulin.Surviving are her four children: sons, Marc Rousseau and his wife Connie, James Rousseau and his wife Pam, all of Biddeford and daughters Connie Lambert and her husband Raymond Lambert Jr. of Venice, Fla. and Janet Boucouvalas and her husband Steven of Old Town; her brother Rene Allie of Old Orchard Beach; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.For the safety of the public during the pandemic family services will be private. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com. In lieu of flowers,donations on Therese’s memory may be made to:St. James School25 Graham St.Biddeford, ME 04005

