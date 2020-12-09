Safe hydrating

Portland Teachers’ polar plunge to demonstrate courage

Reiche Community School teachers Joy Goddard and Kristen Fox are planning a “Jump for Courage!” polar plunge on Jan. 30, at East End Beach.

Goddard, who is a co-leader of Reiche’s Climate Committee, and Fox, a member of the committee, will be running into icy Casco Bay to demonstrate to students that you can do hard things even when you are afraid.

The teachers also will be getting other staff to join them and use the polar plunge to raise funds to buy a book for each Reiche student that has a theme of perseverance and/or overcoming obstacles to reach a goal.

Also, the plunge will give Reiche teachers the opportunity during January to integrate discourse about facing fears and being courageous into their instruction and class meetings.

Adult education students benefit from Bank of America grant

Friends of Portland Adult Education has received a $40,000 economic resiliency grant from Bank of America to help support virtual learning for more than 1,000 students taking classes this fall.

During the spring semester, more than 30% of students stopped attending classes when they were abruptly converted to a virtual learning mode. Most cited lack of connectivity or access to a computer and reliable internet. Bank of America’s funding supported the purchase of 230 Chromebooks that will be loaned to students, along with more than 200 hot spots that have been distributed to students.

According to Anita St. Onge, PAE executive director, access to technology is a matter of racial equity.

“The majority of students at Portland Adult Education are students of color who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” St. Onge said. “Students who have recently arrived in the U.S. are often unable to work and others are working two or more minimum wage jobs. These students are putting in a tremendous effort to learn English or to get a high school diploma or to prepare for college or a career.”

Midcoast teachers awarded grants

The Mid-Coast Retired Educators Association has awarded two $200 grants to two educators in the Bath, Brunswick and Topsham schools for classroom use. The MCREAtive Grants supplement expenses for student-centered, interdisciplinary projects and may be expended for materials used in the classroom, speakers’ fees and project development.

Martha Simpson at Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham will use the grant for her culinary arts project called Team Sheepscot Culinary Arts, Part 2, a project-based initiative. Students will use their academic skills to create great food. The team will use the funds to buy cooking tools, pots, pans and knives to become better at their craft. Simpson and her team were recipients of a 2019 MCREAtive Award that assisted in the start-up of their project.

The second grant was awarded to Emily Rice of Bowdoin Central School. Rice is a second-grade teacher who intends to use the funds to expand the Bowdoin Aquarium, while developing her student’s science and literacy skills.

