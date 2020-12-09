About two-thirds of the countries in the world require drivers to stay on the right side of the road. The other third require drivers to drive on the left. Regardless of left or right, the rule is designed to keep all drivers, all pedestrians and all property safe from harm. These rules are legislated as law so that people understand it is a rule, not an individual right.

So, if you are driving on the right side of the road, and even stopping for stop signs and traffic lights, consider this: Mask-wearing during COVID-19 times is very much like obeying the traffic agreements. Why obey one rule of the road that supposedly restricts freedom in order to benefit all, but flout another?

And, by the way, if you brush your teeth, lock your door at night, see a doctor when you’re very sick or even (just to get back to the initial topic) drive a car, you’re participating in activities that are science-based.

Just food for thought, folks.

Polly Bennell

South Portland

