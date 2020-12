PORTLAND – Michael McGarvey, 58, of Portland passed away on Dec. 7, 2020. Mike requested no service.

He was predeceased by his father Ralph J. McGarvey and mother Mary Theresa Quatrano McGarvey. He is survived by a sister Kim Lefebvre and brother-in-law Rick Lefebvre of Lincoln; a daughter Lauren Flaherty and grandson Liam of Camden; many nieces, nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Now rest in peace Mike.

