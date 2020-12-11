Daniel B. Hutchinson 1957 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Daniel B. Hutchinson, 63, of Walker Road passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Naples, Italy on Sept. 27, 1957, a son of Bradley Hutchinson and Eda Hutchinson (Caso). He graduated from high school in New York City, N.Y. and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. On April 11, 1981 he married Janis M. Merrill. After 20 years in the Navy, Dan entered the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He retired in 2010 for a total of 33 years of faithful military service. He was also employed at L.L. Bean and Montsweag Restaurant. He was a member of the American Legion Smith Tobey in Bath and the Brunswick Lodge of Elks. Dan enjoyed motorcycles, woodworking and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Janis M. Hutchinson of Woolwich; two sons, Daniel B. Hutchinson and his wife Tracy of Indiana and Michael B. Hutchinson of Woolwich and his wife Natalie; his stepmother, Anneliese Hutchinson of Massachusetts; one brother, Erik Hutchinson of Hawaii, two sisters, Katja Hutchinson and Simone Hutchinson both of Germany; five grandchildren, Aiden, Emmalyn, Payson, Brandon and Kamryn; his aunt, Tacie Hutchinson of Pennsylvania; many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; one son, Brandon L. Hutchinson; one brother, Matthew Hutchinson, one sister, Ramona Hutchinson; and his uncle Ace Hutchinson. A graveside service will be held at Grover Cemetery in Woolwich in the spring of 2021. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

