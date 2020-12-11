PORTLAND – Janine F. McLaughlin, 97, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence in Portland. She was born on Feb. 3, 1923 in Chateauneuf, France, a daughter of John R. and Marie Marguerite (Billon) Browne.

She grew up in Lubec, Maine, and owned her own little restaurant on Campobello Island. She married Harvey S. McLaughlin on Oct. 26, 1946.

She worked for Standard Romper on Casco Road for many years. When she retired, she enjoyed working in the vegetable garden and putting food up for the winter. She loved to read and enjoyed watching horse races at the various fairs around the state. Her favorite thing to do was cooking for and spending time with her grandchildren. She always had treats for them when they came to visit.

The family would like to thank all the people at St. Joseph’s for their care and kindness.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Harvey. She is survived by a son, Carl McLaughlin and his wife Donna, daughter, Renee Kelly; grandchildren, Carl McLaughlin Jr. and his wife Gina, Kelly McLaughlin of Bremerton, Wash., Cari Young Portland, Sean Kelly and wife Desiree, Todd and wife Bethany; seven great- grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth.

