BANGOR – Ann Grace (Fenwick) Dunnett, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died peacefully at Ocean View in Falmouth on Dec. 9, 2020.She was born on Feb. 28, 1930 in Camden, a place that she continued to love all her life, including working summers there at Whitehall Inn. She cherished her happy times spent with her grandfather on her grandparent’s farm and general store in Appleton, complete with pickle barrels and freshly churned butter. A member of the South Portland High basketball state champions, she graduated from South Portland High School, and went on to graduate from Westbrook Jr. College.After completing her training in Taunton, Mass. as a laboratory technician, she came to Bangor to work at Eastern Maine General Hospital. At the hospital, she became friends with Barbara Eames, who introduced her to the man who would become her beloved husband, Bill Dunnett. Her family is very grateful to Barbara and Clif for that! Bill and Ann had 46 happy years together loving each other, raising their family and serving their community. Summers were spent at their camp enjoying the lake, swimming, water-skiing, campfires and good family times. She enjoyed tennis and golf and kept her mind active with friendly games of Bridge and the daily crossword puzzle. Come blueberry season, her family loved her blueberry muffins, blueberry pancakes and blueberry cake. The rest of the time it was her famous brownies, hermits, apple pie and spaghetti sauce that won wide acclaim. Later, as a grandmother, she especially loved watching her grandchildren play sports, be in dance recitals and swim and fish in the lake.Her family always came first, but Ann also believed in giving back to her community. As a member of All Souls Church, she taught Sunday School and served on many ministries including Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen and fair committees. She belonged to Jaycee Wives and Junior League and volunteered with the Bangor Historical Society and contributed to many exhibits celebrating Bangor heritage. She was a devoted member of P.E.O. Chapter A of Bangor, a service sorority that encourages friendships and supports women with their educational goals.She was predeceased by her loving husband, William J. Dunnett; and a brother Willis “Bill” Fenwick.She is survived by a brother, Johnson Fenwick and a sister, Jeanine Starrett; her four children, Jane (Dunnett) Hasey and her husband, Richard, William J. Dunnett and his wife, Robin, Julie (Dunnett) Brooks and her husband Eric and Robert Dunnett; also, six grandchildren, Alyssa Hasey, Ian Dunnett and his wife Miranda, Nicholas Dunnett, Jonathan Dunnett, Paige Pomeroy and her husband, Ben, and Zackery Dunnett and his wife Shaanhah; and three great-granddaughters, Isa, Juniper and Sophie; and many cousins; nieces and nephewsServices will be private. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent toP.E.O.,Attn: Mrs. Lillian Lo,P.E.O. Treasurer,152 Saratoga Ave.,Bangor, ME 04401.

