OCALA, Fla. – Anita Joyce (Haney, Martens) Poland, 84, passed into Gods arms after a brief illness on Nov. 26, 2020 in Ocala Fla. She was born in Portland, Maine on Oct. 24, 1936.She is survived by her husband Charles Poland; her three children Karen Leeman, David Martens and Darlene Dworin; grandchildren Amanda Leeman, Sara Mcgrane, Tom Radomski, Mike Dow and Peter Dow; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by grandson Robbie Leeman. Her favorite hobby was making dream catchers. Everyone she knew got one.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous