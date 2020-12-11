GORHAM – Herbert John Perry, Sr. joined his beloved wife, Barbara, in the arms of his Lord and Savior on Nov. 21, 2020. He was born Oct. 9, 1933 in Denver, Colo. to Herbert W. and Eileen Perry.

Herb’s service in the Coast Guard brought him to Maine and his wife Barbara. He later served in the Naval Reserve. Herb was the owner/operator of Crown Foundations. He served on a mission team to the Dominican Republic for 15 years where he helped build a bakery, hospital, school and church. He and Barbara supported many children there through Compassion International.

He often volunteered at the Root Cellar in Portland. He was an active member of Summit Community Church. Herb touched a multitude of lives and was loved by those who knew him.

Along with his wife, he fostered many children while raising his own six children.

He is survived by his children; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Herb was the nucleus of his family and his passing leaves a gaping hole that will be filled by the love he nurtured within that family.

A memorial celebration of Herb’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Root Cellar

94 Washington St.

Portland, ME 04101

Guest Book