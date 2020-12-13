PORTLAND – Duane Edward Scott, 82, of Portland, passed away on Dec. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born on Jan. 28, 1938, in Portsmouth, N.H., the son of Winfield Scott and Hazel (Cobb) Scott.

He grew up on a farm with his parents, and always wore his mother’s prayer beads. He loved attending church, volunteering at the Greater Portland Animal Refuge League, and giving back to his community. With the assistance of DHHS special services, he moved to the Group Main Stream Team, where his fellow house mates and home staff became his family. He was known for always having his long, white hair pulled back into a ponytail.

He liked making trips to the Scarborough Downs to watch the horse races. He was also known to enjoy a meal at the local IHOP. His favorite meal was a fresh lobster roll and fried clams, and he loved all coffee, whether it was hot or iced. His favorite holidays were Christmas and Halloween. He loved seeing Santa Claus.

Duane is predeceased by his parents, Hazel and Winfield Scott; as well as his beloved group home cat, Miss Kitty.

He is survived by his longtime family friend, neighbor and caregiver, Doris Cook.

A service for Duane will be announced at a later date in the Spring of 2021.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at https://fundraising.mmc.org/bbch-donate-now.

