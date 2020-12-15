CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Library announces change in hours

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library has announced a change in hours for the winter and in observation of the holiday.

The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The library will be closed Dec 24 and 25 and Jan. 1. It will be open for the abbreviated hours of 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 26 and Dec. 28; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31.

In-library visits are available by appointment. Curbside service is still available.

Effective Jan. 2, 2021., the library will be closed on Sundays and Mondays, with new operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesdays through Saturdays.

BIDDEFORD

Knights of Columbus raises over $7,000

The Knights of Columbus St. Joseph Council No. 12941 of Biddeford has raised over $7,000 as part of a recent virtual Walk for Life event.

The Alpha Pregnancy Resource Center at Sanford received $5,000, with the Esther Residence at Saco and CourageLIVES each receiving $1,000.

Esther Residence is a transitional home for women who are leaving incarceration and/or treatment programs. The residence provides a range of services and assistance as the women get back on their feet.

CourageLIVES is Maine’s first residential treatment program for survivors of sex trafficking as well as a safe house for women 18 years and older.

The program provides food, clothing, shelter and counseling for residents, and includes an outreach program for women who live elsewhere.

For more details, call the council at 468-7324.

PORTLAND

Today is deadline to order baked goods

Today is the deadline to place orders for the Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish’s holiday baked goods fundraiser.

The “Sacred Bakery” is taking orders this month for holiday biscotti, chocolate espresso biscotti, Lebkuchen star spice cookies, peppermint meringues (which are gluten- and dairy-free), Have a Heart Granola and Festive Holiday Granola – as well as St. Amos’ Dog Bones. The cost is $5 per bag for each of the above varieties, with all proceeds to benefit the parish’s continuing efforts of assisting refugees, asylum seekers, immigrants and those who are marginalized.

To place an order, go to sacredheartstdominicportland.weshareonline.org/index.aspx.

Orders must be picked up from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Guild Hall, part of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 307 Congress St.

