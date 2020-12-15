YORK – Roberta “Bobbie” M. Watson, 89, died peacefully, after a near 20 year battle with dementia, at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco, Maine. Prior to that Bobbie was living at Avita of Wells where she was loved as one of their own. There she showed off her dancing and singing talents.

She was born in Worcester, Mass., Oct. 16, 1931, daughter of the late Robie and Olive (Ollie) Hines, having been the youngest of seven children. Bobbie was only two years old when her father, Robie, was killed by a drunk driver. While this may have torn many families apart it brought Ollie and the seven siblings even closer, the older ones taking great care of Bobbie. Her mom and older siblings worked multiple jobs to get them through difficult times. The Hines’ faced adversity again in the 1940s when the oldest Hines son, Eddie, was killed in battle in World War II. Bobbie was barely a teenager.

The six surviving children all married and had children and remained close their entire lives celebrating Christmas and the Fourth of July, and weddings and births with much love and merriment. Hardship never stopped the Hines family from having wonderful and silly times including competitive softball games, poorly managed yet robust croquet tournaments, beach volleyball games that at times resembled something other than volleyball, sing-alongs and goofy dancing at lobster bakes, and of course, late nights by the fire.

Bobbie graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester, Mass., in 1949 as a Horace Mann Scholar, and worked at a national finance company until she married her husband Jack Watson in 1959. Jack and Bobbie raised their three children John, Tom and Jackie in Acton, Massachusetts. They had a lot of fun and share great memories of their friends and neighbors. Bobbie enjoyed her role as a homemaker, loved her family and that was the most important part of her life.

She was a self-proclaimed tomboy and decided to hold this title into adulthood, playing wiffleball on the beach, catch in the backyard, and coaching softball. She encouraged her children to play sports and all of them did to various competitive levels. Bobbie was an avid sports enthusiast. She loved most of all the Boston Red Sox and rarely missed a game. Throughout her life she proudly reminisced about her older brother Lenny and his days of catching in the semi pros.

Having previously enjoyed many summers at York Beach, Bobbie moved to York Harbor with her husband in 1985. Their home in York Harbor became HQ for large family gatherings, the most notable of which were the annual July 4th gatherings where immediate family, nieces, nephews, and second cousins all came together for 3-to-4 days of love and frivolity. Thirty to 40 Watson-Hines descendants congregated every year with much love, laughter, and a bit of competitiveness. Bobbie was the belle of the ball! Her laughter, regardless the joke or incidence, was infusive and could not keep one from joining in. She was full of fun! Her tender heart, warm smile, along with her infectious laughter endeared her to all. She brightened the lives of those who knew her.

Bobbie also enjoyed travelling and endured being her husband’s first mate on their boat out at sea as well as their RV home, driving down to Titusville, Fla.. every winter. She and Jack traded the boat and RV, for a home at The Villages in central Florida, where they took up golf. It is most remarkable that while Jack, like most golfers, has never experienced a hole-in-one, Bobbie had THREE! She remains the best golfer in the family.

Roberta Mary Watson is survived by her loving husband, Jack, of 60 years and her sister, Mildred Comer of Holden, Mass.

Bobbie also leaves behind her three children and their spouses: John and Ellen Watson of Kennebunk, Thomas and Judy Watson of Portland, and Jacqueline and Russell Pierce of Cape Elizabeth along with her grandchildren, Zachary Watson, Christopher Watson, Connor Watson, Noah Watson, Rose Watson, Audrey Watson, Samuel Watson, Maggie Pierce, Benjamin Pierce and Em Pierce as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice and Amedisys Co. for their incredible professionalism, compassion, and warmth.

A celebration of Bobbie’s life will be held this summer in York Harbor, Maine, with friends and family.

