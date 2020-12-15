FALL RIVER, Mass. – Doris L. Drew, 91, formerly of Hollis and Bridgton, passed away Dec. 9, 2020, at the St. Anne Hospital in Fall River, Mass. She was born Oct. 11, 1929, the daughter of Preston and Miriam Bryant Whitten.

Doris attended local schools and graduated from Hollis High School.

She worked at the school cafeterias and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, and cooking.

She was predeceased by her husband, George, a brother, Preston Whitten and three sisters, Darthea Drew, Miriam Fontaine and Cathy Keyes.

Survivors include three sons, George Drew Jr. of Texas and wife Colleen, Mark Drew of Maryland and wife Jennifer and James Drew of New York, a daughter, Ruth-Ann Leinhos of Bristol, R.I. and husband Philip, a brother, Leighton Grant of Steep Falls, seven grandchildren, David, Kevin, Mark Jr., Benjamin, Ian, Hayley, and Briahnna, and two great grandchildren, Cash and Alden.

A spring graveside service will be held at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery in Hollis, where she will be laid to rest with her husband George.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, Maine, are entrusted with her arrangements.

Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com .

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider a donation to: Harvest Hill Animal Rescue

1389 Bridgton Rd

Fryeburg, ME 04037

