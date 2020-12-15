STANDISH – Sally Ann Mayberry, 65, of Standish, Maine, passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sally was born in Portland, to Roger and Geneva Brooks. She grew up in Standish and lived there her whole life.

Sally lived her life to the fullest every day. She loved 4-wheeling, going to camp in Oakfield and spending as much time as possible with her family and friends.

Sally married the love of her life, Bruce Mayberry, on July 16, 1983. Bruce and Sally owned Whitetail Construction and built a great life together.

Sally was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Alan and Tommy, son, Bruce Jr., grandsons, Rowen and Jacob.

Sally is survived by her loving husband Bruce of 37 years. Her daughters Jaime Godwin and her husband Todd, Denise Nessmann and her husband Jonathan, Jessica Rutigliano Lang and her significant other Daniel and her son Nicholas Lang. Her grandchildren Brianna, Cody, Dominic, Darren, Hunter, Reese, Zac and Cooper, her sister, Jaynee Brooks-Robinson and her husband Pete, many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Stella Luna.

Private burial for family will take place in the spring.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous