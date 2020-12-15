WESTBROOK – Ronald E. Garland, 71, passed away in his home in Westbrook on Dec. 11, 2020. He was the son of Roger F. Garland and Blanche Barrows Garland.

Ronald graduated from Westbrook High School in 1968. He then entered the Air Force. While enlisted, he served in Vietnam. Upon his discharge, he returned to Westbrook and started his career in the building industry through the ’80s with the final leg of his career in management at Olde English Village. He joined the Prides Corner Hose Company (Engine 3) of the Westbrook Fire Department in the ’70s before retiring as a lieutenant in the ’80s. In his free time, he enjoyed camping, the Fryeburg Fair, and his many trips to Disney World.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Brenda Garland, children, Scott Garland, Eric Garland, Melissa and her husband Brian Grady, Michael Parker, Jason Parker and his wife Shernita, and Stacey Parker. Grandchildren, Kendall, Taylor, Keagan, Ella, Austin, Callahan, Delaney, Mackenzie, Andrew, Charlie, Anaya and Maysen.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais, & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook, on Saturday, December 19. To express condolences or to participate in Ron’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

