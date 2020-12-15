PEAKS ISLAND – Timothy Michael Flynn passed away doing what he loved on Casco Bay on Friday, Dec. 12, 2020, aboard his lobster boat, The Dottie Mae.

Tim was well known and very loved. He grew up and resided on Peaks Island and was an experienced lobsterman. He attended Peaks Island Elementary School and graduated from Portland High School. He was steady, quiet, and someone you could always count on.

Tim was an active-duty firefighter who started his career in 1986. He was the senior-most firefighter within the Portland Fire Department and very well respected by his peers. Tim’s father was PFD’s Fire Chief, and Tim served alongside his brothers Captain Daniel Flynn, Deputy Chief William Flynn, and Lieutenant Patrick Flynn. His absence now means for the first time in 70 years, there is not an active-duty Flynn on the Portland Fire Department.

Tim was a very proud father to his two grown sons, TJ and Zach, beaming at the chance to get to talk about them.

Tim is survived by his two sons, TJ and Zach and their mother, Nancy Wright; his siblings, Kathleen Newell and husband Stan, William and wife Nancy, Patrick and fiancée Lori (all of Peaks Island), Daniel and wife Melissa of Portland; and half-sibling, Sandy Merrow of Concord, N.H.

Uncle Timmy will be deeply missed by his nieces and nephews, Amanda O’Brien, Shellbe Flynn, Connor Flynn, Samantha Flynn, Ted Merrow, Holly Merrow, and Matt Merrow.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Dot Flynn, and his oldest brother, John Flynn.

His family extended beyond blood relative – he will be missed dearly by his fire department family, his whole Peaks Island family, his Island Lobster Company family where he held the title of “Chief of Security,” and his Portland lobstering and fishing community family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center, the Portland Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, Casco Bay Lines, the local boat community who sprung into action, Thomas Werner, Fogg Boat Works, and the Portland Water Taxi.

Visiting Hours celebrating Tim’s life will be held from 2-6 p.m., on Thursday, December 17, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Conforming to current guidelines, capacity will be monitored and face coverings are required. The family requests guests and visitors to bring an ornament to be placed on the Christmas Tree at the funeral home to provide the family with memories of Tim in the future as they decorate their trees.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. To watch the livestream of Tim’s funeral, please visit https://www.facebook.com/conroytullywalker. In honor of Tim, he will have one last “lap” around the Island after Mass. A burial in celebration of Tim’s life will take place in the summer. To view Tim’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Anyone interested in donating in Flynn’s honor can do so at Portland Firefighters Burn Foundation at portlandfirefightersburnfoundation.com.

