SCARBOROUGH – Sandi Stewart Dargi, 62, passed away peacefully Dec. 9, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice. She was born Sept. 4, 1958, and raised in Newton, Massachusetts.

She is survived by her son, Alex Dargi (Scarborough), father, Robert E. Stewart (Venice, Fla.), sister, Krista, brother-in-law, John Sullivan (Cape Neddick), nephews, Thomas and Ryan Sullivan, and many loving, loyal friends.

She was predeceased by her mother, Barbara Jean Stewart, brother, Scott Robert Stewart, and former spouse, Greg Dargi (Saco).

Sandi earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from UMASS Amherst and MBA from Babson College before working at Barry Controls, National Semiconductor and Applied Materials.

Sandi was civic and community minded, serving on the Scarborough town energy committee and as a Tax Aide specialist for ME/ ARRP for several years. She enjoyed her job at Scarborough Land Trust enormously, and eventually retired from her position as administrative coordinator. It was her joy job.

Sandi enjoyed travel, concerts with great seats and backstage passes, and theater with friends and family. She spent Saturdays knitting at the library and Sundays working on NYT crossword puzzles, Cryptoquips and Sudoku. Family dinners at Nancy’s was a Sunday must.

A trail has been dedicated in her honor at Broadturn Farm by the Scarborough Land Trust.

The family will host a celebration in her memory when we can once again gather together safely

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Anyone wishing to make donations in her name can do so at ScarboroughLandTrust.org.

