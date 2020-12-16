CASCO – Barbara E. Starbird of Casco died peacefully on Dec. 12, 2020.

She was born in Norwood, Mass., on June 1, 1940, daughter of Dana W. and Doris E. (Jenner) Everett. She graduated from new Sharon High School in 1958 and Central Maine General Hospital, Lewiston, as an RN in 1961.

She married Dwight A. Starbird in New Sharon, on Sept. 15, 1962. She lived in Bridgton and Raymond, and then moved to Casco in 1967.

She was a volunteer in many local organizations including SAD 61 and Casco Rescue. Barbara was a member of the CMGH/CMMC alumni, Casco Village Church and a regular blood donor. She enjoyed camping, word games and babysitting.

She was employed by Franklin Memorial Hospital, Farmington; Stephens Memorial Hospital, Norway; and Northern Cumberland Memorial Hospital, Bridgton. She was co-owner of B and D Stamps.

She is survived by three daughters: Stephanie A. of Casco; Mrs. Harold (Sandra) Clark of Bridgton; Mrs. Richard (Susan) Additon of Waxhaw, N.C.; and one son: Donald A. and wife Bethany of Auburn; six grandchildren: Adrianna Starbird, Isabelle Starbird, Garrett Starbird, Jacob Additon, Samuel Additon and Jessica Clark; one great granddaughter: Mikayla Clark; one sister: Mrs. Lee (Lyn) Wilson of Milford, N.H.; one brother: Richard and wife Ruby Everett of Nine Miles Falls, Wash.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, mother, father, sister, Dorothy Fuller and sister, Marjorie Forbes.

Memorial services will be held in the late spring or summer. There will be no visiting hours.

Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery, Farmington. Arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, ME where her family welcomes your kind words on her Tribute Wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Casco Village Church

PO Box 367

Casco, ME 04015 or

Casco Fire and Rescue

637 Meadow Road

Casco, ME 04015

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous