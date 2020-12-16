SACO – Lt. Col. Thomas Patrick Donovan, 78, of Saco, passed away Saturday evening on Dec. 12, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family.

We lost a great man today. A man we will always look up to. He gave us the greatest gift that anyone could give another person, his time. He truly believed in us. He had an incredible ability to see the good and bring out the great in people. Anyone who has ever met Tom will tell you that he was a standup guy. He is a true man of his word. He has a large number of accomplishments and he worked hard to achieve them.

Tom was born in Stoneham, Mass. on Dec. 19, 1941, son of John J. Donovan and Elizabeth (Casey) Donovan. He graduated from Stoneham High School in 1961 and received an engineering degree from Lowell Technical Institute in 1965. After college, he continued with the United States Air Force as a pilot from 1965 to 1988.

In 1971, Thomas and his wife Mary (Witham) Donovan started in the hotel business in Hampton Beach, N.H. purchasing the family business, “The Marguerite Motel” with brother-in-law, David Witham. Tom and his wife moved to Maine in 1981, when they purchased the Friendship Motor Inn which they ran until 2001 and their sons continue their family owned business to this day.

He is survived by his wife, Mary;, three sons, Daniel and his wife Robyn, John and his wife Petra and Andrew and his wife Dawn; and nine grandchildren, Lillie, Liam, Aidan, Charlotte, Maeve, Casey, Cody, Adam and Will. He also leaves behind siblings, Denise, Kevin, Paul, Brian, Robert, Philip, Lawrence and sister-in-law, Margaret; and several nieces and nephews.

Tom loved his family, service to his country and the game of golf. “Papa” is simply the greatest man we have ever met and we are so proud to have known him.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Burial with military honors is also private in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

To view Tom’s memorial page, watch his memorial video or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the Spring of 2021. ﻿

The family would like to express a special thanks to the team at Hospice of Southern Maine. Also much appreciation to Marius Ramirez R.N. for all his care and support during our time of need.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Tom’s name to

Sweetser Family Services at http://www.sweetser.org.

