HOLLIS – Avis Hannaford-Hanson, 76, of Hollis passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2020 embraced in the love of family and friends. Born Sept. 21, 1944, Avis was the daughter of Bernard and Bertha Garland. She grew up in Buxton with her three sisters, Joan, Judy, and Marleen. Graduating in 1962, Avis was an alum of the first graduating class of Bonny Eagle High School. Avis married Roland Hannaford in 1964. They were married for 32 years and enjoyed many years of camping, particularly at Jo-Mary Lake. They had two sons, Joe and Aaron.

Avis worked at York Mutual Insurance Co. for several years. Later she was a cook at Hollis Elementary School where she became famous for her cinnamon buns! Avis was also a devoted caregiver for many family members and friends.

Avis married Frank Hanson June 28, 2008 gaining four new children of heart. Together, Avis and Frank dedicated their lives to their church and giving generously to their community. “The Lord has guided my life,” Avis said; her faith was immovable. Avis will be remembered for the sprightly twinkle in her eye – always up for an adventure or planning her next act of kindness. If angels live among us, Avis was just that. Christmas, the season of giving, was her favorite holiday.

Avis is survived by her husband Frank and his loving family; her sons, Joe and Aaron, her daughter-in-law Kim; her grandson, Josh; her sisters, the Garland girls, Kelly LeClerc “who was like a daughter to me”; her many nieces and nephews; and the many visitors to Puppy’s Pool.

Services will be held in the spring. Burial will be at South Buxton Cemetery.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Our thanks to Hospice of Southern Maine, especially Lisa and Lynn.

Avis would be smiling to know that she could feed others even in her passing, so memorial contributions may be gifted to the

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry,

80 Pleasant Hill Rd.,

Hollis Center, ME 04042.

﻿

