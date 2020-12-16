NORTH BERWICK – Martha Rose Krueger, 82, died at her home on Friday, Dec 4, 2020. She was born on Sept. 26, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wis. to the late George and Mary Alice (Swanson) Povlich.

She worked as a special education teacher in New Hampshire.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 64 years, Donald Edward Krueger; three sons, David, and wife Annette, Charles, and Ronald and wife Kristina, and one daughter, Melody Krueger-Guay who predeceased her in March 2019, and her husband Paul Guay; and five grandchildren, Alyssa Rose, Kevin Donald, Kasey Olivia, Colleen Elizabeth, and Ronald Patrick.

