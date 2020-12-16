NEWPORT – With great sadness and heavy hearts the family of Robert L. Mayo reports the loss of their beloved brother, uncle and son on Dec. 2, 2020. Born on August 13, 1965 to Robert and Beverly Mayo residing in South Freeport.

His family moved to Bangor where he attended school and graduated from Bangor High before enlisting in the Navy. Bob was very proud of his years in the Navy, serving on a destroyer was an experience that gave him the opportunity to see the world.

Following his service he was employed by Bath Iron Works. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. He loved watching football and baseball, and was a talented artist who found comfort in painting and sketching all his life.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Beverly Mayo; and his sister, Robin Clifford.

He is survived by his sister Lynn Wiest, brother William Mayo; stepmother, Betty Von Toble; stepsiblings, Debbie Ricker and David Smith; numerous nieces and nephews, and his dear nephew and lifelong friend, John Luttrell; and his Labrador Retriever, Tessie.

Bob or “Bub” to his close friends and family was a kind, loving and gentle soul since he was a child. He was unselfish and free of malice towards anyone. He deeply loved and was loved by his family of siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. We will love and miss him always.

We urge all families that may have a member who is struggling in their lives, feeling lost and overwhelmed, depressed and hopeless to reach out to them and assist in getting them help. You can call the Maine Crisis Line 888-568-1112.

There will be a graveside service for his family in the summer.

Those who wish may contribute in his memory to

Barrows-Skidgel

American Legion

Post #105,

82 North St.,

Newport, ME 04953.

