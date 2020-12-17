Debra M. Donovan 1959 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Debra M. Donovan passed away on Dec. 14, 2020 with her husband by her side due to complications from early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Debbie was born to Dennis Glynn and Nancy Albrecht-Glynn on May 15, 1959 in Norfolk Va. A 1977 graduate of Mt. Ararat high school in Topsham, she went on to earn an Associate’s Degree in Laboratory Technology from the University of Maine, and worked at St. Mary’s hospital in Lewiston for ten years. Following that, she was hired by the Naval Clinic at Brunswick Naval Air Station to modernize testing protocols and obtain Clinical Certifications. With her husband’s transfer to Patuxent Naval Air Station in Maryland, she once more went to work at the lab in the base hospital. Moving to Hawaii with her family in 1994, she worked for the US Army at Tripler Army Hospital in their Drug Testing Lab. While in Hawaii, Debbie attended and graduated from Hawaii Pacific University with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems. Returning to Maine in 1998, she was later employed by Tyler Technologies as a Software Tester in their quality control division. Always active, Debbie excelled at track in high school, and was a football and basketball cheerleader. Upon her return to Maine, she took on the challenge of competition cheering coach for her alma mater, and was a positive influence for many athletes for 8 years. Debbie was predeceased by her mother Nancy. She leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Bill Donovan; her daughter Jessica Donovan-Comer of Chicago, her son Billy Donovan; grandson Liam Donovan; her sister Dawn Glynn Lusardi of South Portland; her father Dennis Glynn and aunt Pat Hoppe of Memphis and her aunt, Carol Lisciandro of Jamestownm N.Y. Debbie specifically requested that there be no public memorial service. There will be a gathering of friends and family to celebrate Debbie’s life at a later date. A special thanks goes out to the professionals at CHANS Home Health and Hospice for their support and excellent end of life care. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter

