YARMOUTH – Heaven gained a great soul on Dec. 12, 2020, that of Jeremy John Martin after a long battle with cancer. He was born July 18, 1974, in Rumford, Maine.

After graduating from high school he attended the University of Maine at Farmington then moved to the Portland area where he learned to tend bar. He was a bartender for many years at Pat’s Pizza in Yarmouth where he gained a wealth of amazing friends.

Jeremy taught us to stand up for who and what you believe in. Be kind to animals. Love great music. Have a cold beer with friends. Don’t be selfish. Just. Be. Kind.

Jeremy loved playing disc golf with his buddies and was quite good at it. He received many awards as it was one of his many passions.

Jeremy is survived by his mother, Terri Yates; his father and stepmother, John and Carol Gill; brother, Justin Yates; his beloved fur babies, Bela and Pita; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends, Kara, Ryan, Jess, and Sally, to name only a few.

