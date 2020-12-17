FALMOUTH – Frances Tucker passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2020, at Maine Medical Center, after a period of declining health.

She was born on June 12, 1933 to Frank and Anna Malone. She attended Portland schools, graduating from Portland High in 1950 and Westbrook Junior college in 1952. She married John M. Noyes, and had her only child, a daughter, Kathleen Noyes in 1955. After their short marriage, Frances married Charles Tucker. Frances was not only a wife and mother; she was a career woman as well. She was the registrar of the Law School for 25 years and she loved her job.

Frances enjoyed traveling, cooking, knitting, she was also an avid reader. She also enjoyed bird-watching, crossword puzzles and games like Jeopardy. She was a loving grandmother “grammy”, to Nicholas V. Caiazzo and Elizabeth A. Caiazzo, and a great-grammy to Jasmin M. Oliveira.

After retiring from the law school in 1998, she reconnected with the love of her life, Freddy Lorfano, whom she shared many years traveling extensively.

She is predeceased by her parents; and husband.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Vito Caiazzo; her grandchildren; and great-granddaughter.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland. A private family burial will take place in Old Calvary Cemetery.

To share memories of Frances or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

