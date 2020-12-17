Town Hall by appointment only

The Town Clerk’s office is now open by appointment to keep residents and staff safe due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

All other departments in the municipal center also remain open by appointment only.

The Town Clerk’s office can be reached by calling 222-1670 and leaving a message.

For appointments in other departments go to gorham-me.org/home/pages/book-appointment.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 10 that the U.S. public debt was $27,385,824,169, 513.51.

