SACO – Gerard “Jerry” L. Bissonnette, 93, of Saco, passed away on Dec. 12, 2020 at Seal Rock Healthcare due to complications from COVID-19.

Jerry was born in Biddeford on March 12, 1927, son to the late Ledonia and Aurore (St. Hilaire) Bissonnette.

Jerry was a hard-working man who loved all things outdoors. He was a member of the Saco Yacht Club, an avid fisherman and also enjoyed bowling.

Jerry is survived by his two sons, Mark Bissonnette of Green Harbor, Mass. and Gerard Bissonnette of Houston, Texas; and his brother, Joseph “Ray” Bissonnette of Biddeford.

A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

To view Gerard’s memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

