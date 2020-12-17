Sept. 9, 1965 – Dec. 1, 2020

CARIBOU/SACO — With great sorrow, we announce the passing of our brother Ronnie on Dec. 1, 2020. After years of declining health, he left this world to join his parents and brothers in heaven.

Ronnie was born to Freida(Hughes) and Robert Clark on Sept. 9, 1965 in Meriden, Connecticut. However, he was raised in Caribou, Maine. A place he called “God’s Country”. Since the age of 14, he was a co-pilot in his brother’s trailer truck, however upon attaining his CDL he began his lifelong career of long haul trucking which took him from Maine to California to Florida and back. He described his occupation with the following words: “A young at heart Christian transport specialist. Specializing in the transport and relocation of time and temperature sensitive life sustaining perishable commodities.” Ronnie was known for his sense of humor and quick wit.

He loved trucking but the love of his life was his daughter, Kailee Clark. Ronnie was predeceased by: both his parents; and his two brothers, Bobby Clark and Billy Hughes. As well as a very special cousin, Wally Clark.

Surviving is: his daughter, Kailee Clark; his three sisters, Roberta Butterfield, Rena Voisine and Rhonda Arsenault; his nephews, Forrest(Gerry) Butterfield and Beau Voisine; his nieces, Katie Arsenault and Miley Voisine; and former wife, Lori Bennett.

There will be no funeral service at this time. A graveside burial service will take place in the spring of 2021 in Caribou, Maine. Details to be announced at a later date.

