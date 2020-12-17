I sat in my kitchen a few days ago and watched as the sanitation crew emptied my recycling bin. It was raining hard, and it was cold, with a chilling, howling wind.

I thought to myself, “My God, how underrecognized are the services these fine folks provide every day often under the most stifling, severe conditions.’

As a retired manager from Public Works, I got many opportunities in the past to witness firsthand these Public Works employees going about their assignments with no fanfare whatsoever.

They do not get to march in parades, nor are they called heroes. In my eyes, they are heroes as they unceremoniously provide us all with a quality of life we so often take for granted.

I thank them sincerely for all that they do and ask others: When you see a Public Works truck drive by or see a Public Works crew out on the street, smile, wave and say, “thank you,” for they deserve your appreciation.

John P. Rague

Portland

