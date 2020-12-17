I sat in my kitchen a few days ago and watched as the sanitation crew emptied my recycling bin. It was raining hard, and it was cold, with a chilling, howling wind.
I thought to myself, “My God, how underrecognized are the services these fine folks provide every day often under the most stifling, severe conditions.’
As a retired manager from Public Works, I got many opportunities in the past to witness firsthand these Public Works employees going about their assignments with no fanfare whatsoever.
They do not get to march in parades, nor are they called heroes. In my eyes, they are heroes as they unceremoniously provide us all with a quality of life we so often take for granted.
I thank them sincerely for all that they do and ask others: When you see a Public Works truck drive by or see a Public Works crew out on the street, smile, wave and say, “thank you,” for they deserve your appreciation.
John P. Rague
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
Remote learning is changing snow days for some Maine school districts
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: It’s too soon to say that Biden won Electoral College vote
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Public Works employees give their all under tough conditions
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Ronnie F. Clark
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Columnist’s comments on Trump, Rep. Swalwell misleading
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.