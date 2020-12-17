I was dismayed to read the prominent commentary by Washington Post columnist Marc A. Thiessen in the Dec. 11 edition (Page A11) where the introductory paragraph included a line about “… the now-disproved conspiracy theory that Donald Trump had colluded with Russian intelligence … .” This statement is at best misleading.
In August, the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee issued a report finding that the Trump presidential campaign chairman’s interaction with Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 election posed “a grave counterintelligence threat.” While Trump may have been an unwitting participant, his campaign did foster ties with Russia, which implicates the then-candidate Trump.
Furthermore, why would you post commentary about a news item, in this case news about the now-severed relationship between Rep. Eric Swalwell and an alleged Chinese spy, without also running a reported article on the subject? The Washington Post did so the day after they ran Thiessen’s commentary. Perhaps you did and I missed it, but if you didn’t, shame on you for misleading your readers.
Mary Anne Moisan
Damariscotta
